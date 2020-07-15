MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Masks are not required for students at Wilson County schools, but that could all change on Thursday.
School board members are expected to make a decision on whether masks will be mandatory for students and stuff during a special called meeting.
A group of teens created a petition hoping it will convince board members to take action.
"We are advocating for the mandating of masks in grades 7-12 or 6-12 depending on the school," Anna Davidson, a rising junior at Mt. Juliet High School said.
Davidson is part of a group called Mt. Juliet Teens for Change.
"We don't want to have to pick our safety over our education when we know they can co-exist in the same place," Davidson said.
Wilson County Schools recently released their reopening plan.
It gives students two options of either stepping back into the classroom or taking classes online.
"Honors and AP are not being offered online and decisions like that can just really impact us for the rest of our academic careers," Davidson said.
When it comes to wearing a mask, Wilson County Schools established some guidelines:
- Optional for students and staff in areas where social distancing is feasible
- Examples include classrooms, less crowded hallways
- Expected in high-risk areas where social distancing is not feasible
- Examples include the school bus, arrival, dismissal, crowded hallways
- Required in clinic/isolation areas and for teachers working with six feet of others
"There's a lot of things that come into play when we make these protocols or we made them, but if we need to revise them as we go, we will certainly do that," Bart Barker, Spokesman for Wilson County Schools said.
Students like Davidson hope to get some answers during Thursday's meeting.
"We want action that's geared toward our safety being the number one priority," Davidson said.
