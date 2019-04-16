Mt. Juliet Barricaded Suspect 4-16-19 Submitted Photo
Submitted Photo

MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet Police have apprehended a suspect from a home on Secretariat Drive after three suspects ran from a traffic stop.

Mt. Juliet Search for Suspect 4-16-19

Officers were able to take two into custody, but a third ran into a home on the 1100 block of Secretariat Drive near Citation Drive and barricaded himself inside for about three hours.

According to Mt. Juliet Police, the incident happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Officers attempted to pull the three suspects over at the entrance to Triple Crown subdivision.

The suspect who barricaded himself in a home is known to frequent this address and it was unclear who all was inside the home. Investigators said he was taken into custody without incident.

