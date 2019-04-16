MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet Police have apprehended a suspect from a home on Secretariat Drive after three suspects ran from a traffic stop.
Officers were able to take two into custody, but a third ran into a home on the 1100 block of Secretariat Drive near Citation Drive and barricaded himself inside for about three hours.
According to Mt. Juliet Police, the incident happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Officers attempted to pull the three suspects over at the entrance to Triple Crown subdivision.
The suspect who barricaded himself in a home is known to frequent this address and it was unclear who all was inside the home. Investigators said he was taken into custody without incident.
The suspect exited the home and surrendered without further incident. We are thankful for a peaceful resolution. The area should be clearing soon, and residents no longer need to shelter-in-place. More details to come.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) April 16, 2019
