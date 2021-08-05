WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A suspect is in custody in Mount Juliet following an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning.
This took place in the area of Providence Market Place in Mt. Juliet.
Mt. Juliet Police say this incident was originally related to a person with a weapon in the area of the Kroger.
During the search, there was no active threat to the community, according to police.
The suspect is now bring treated at a local hospital.
Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
