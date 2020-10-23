MT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Owners Thad and Jady Kasinger were notified of the alarm through the police, but thought it was just a false call.
Upon their arrival to their shop, a shop they've owned for almost two years, they saw the shattered front door, stolen cash and safe.
They realized it wasn’t a false alarm.
"It was definitely a reality check," owner Thad Kasinger said. "This could happen to anybody at any time. It gave us some incentive to upgrade our security system cameras."
With the crimes recently nearby the boutique will be better equipped next time.
"Talking to the police they said that one of the gas stations pretty close to here has been broken into several times," Thad said. "I definitely say be on the lookout keep your eyes open and make sure your cameras are all functional your security systems armed before you leave."
Fortunately, the store that’s become a local favorite in Mt. Juliet, is getting help to get back on its feet.
"We’ve had an outpouring of support from the local communities as well people coming into shop to support," Thad said. "We’ve had some local people start a GoFundMe page just to kind of help cover some of the cost of the items that were stolen and the damages that were done."
"I know holidays are a tough time for people and with COVID-19 and all the stuff that’s been going on it makes it especially hard on people, so this is a desperate time for people. I’d say if you need cash, I need help, you know reach out to people. I think a lot of the times people are willing to help you don’t necessarily have to resort to crime."
Mount Juliet police say they are currently still investigating this burglary and that detectives are pursuing leads
