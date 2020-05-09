MT. JULIET, TN. (WSMV) - A critical injury crash has Golden Bear Gateway in front of Mt. Juliet High School closed due to a one-car, rollover crash.
Prior to the crash, a gray 4-door Infiniti and a yellow Chevrolet Camero exchanged gunfire at an unknown location before speeding away.
The Camero lost control and crashed.
Both occupants of the Camero were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone that may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact Mt. Juliet Police at 615-754-2550 or the anonymous tip line at 615-754-8477.
