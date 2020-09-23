MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A special place in Mount Juliet needs your help today for a tail-wagging virtual fundraising event it's hosting.
Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary takes care of and fosters nearly 400 beautiful dogs, while having 100 or so living at the sanctuary.
The sanctuary is celebrating its '2020 Geezer Party' Facebook event on a very unique day, National Dog in Politics Day that honors the pets who have occupied the White House.
Happening today, the sanctuary's very own Mack and Babs are candidates of this year's fundraiser. All of the proceeds raised will go directly towards its mission:
“To provide a loving home, good food, high quality vet care, compassion and comfort to senior dogs for the remainder of their lives.”
Our Big Joe on the Go is visiting the sanctuary this morning to make sure they reach their goal of $12,000.
