The city of Mt. Juliet is asking veterans to donate memorabilia for their new city museum.
The museum will feature a military tribute section, but they are in need of memorabilia.
The city is asking anyone with military memorabilia to contribute to the display. Interested parties are asked to contact Sharon Bachelier or Kenny Martin at 615-754-2552.
