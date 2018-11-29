MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Lakeview Elementary School will be closed today due to a water main break, authorities say.
The water main break occurred in the West Wilson Utility District.
Wilson County School officials say that this will impact after-school activities, including Kids Club Program.
The cause of the water main break is still unknown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.