MT. JUILET, TN (WSMV) - Eating habits at restaurants across Middle Tennessee are not as guaranteed as they used to be these past two years.
These days before going out to eat, it's probably wise to phone first.
That was the case at Schlotzky's Deli on Mt. Juliet Tuesday afternoon, as the parking lots were packed.
Good luck getting a turkey avocado or a roast beef sandwich for lunch.
What makes this situation unique is that it has nothing to do with COVID. Before getting to the drive-up sign, there’s a sign that reads " We had to close because no one is willing to work."'
Like hot mustard, the message here is spicy. It’s a shot at people not willing to work.
Donna Morgan drove here with her family with ham on her mind. But on the menu, all she found was a disappointment.
"It's amazing that they can't find people willing to work,” Morgan said. “I can't understand that."
It's not Schlotzky's fault. Who's buttering your bread without a fleet of employees?
So closing is all they could do. It's just more of life in strange times.
