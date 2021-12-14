MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Some people impacted by the tornado in Mt. Juliet are back in their homes working to get their house back to normal.
An EF-1 tornado touched down there on Saturday and those impacted are making progress in cleanup efforts and getting back to normalcy.
Streets like Eagle Trace, Patridge Drive, and Nighthawk Lane have several homes with tarped roofs, cut-up trees in yards broken windows, and makeshift garage doors with Tarp.
Jim Jackson’s home had a tarp on the roof and sides of the house.
“He got a call from me at 6:30 Saturday morning, and I said I need you to come to help me out and tarp the roof,” said Jim Jackson
Jackson was working to get his home of 22 years looking like it used to after it took a hit when an EF1 tornado touched down in the city
“I guess at about 3:10, things looked imminent.,” Jackson said. “They were talking about stuff headed towards mount Juliet. So, the wife and I went downstairs and got in our safe spot. Grabbed the cats and do what we were supposed to do.”
“It just became imminent that things were going to hit,” he added. “And then we kind of knelt over. Then we heard a bang. I didn’t hear the freight train as people say, I heard more of a bang and crackling and we felt the house move.”
Jackson said after the tornado passed, he immediately noticed the damages to his home.
“I came upstairs and that point we had water coming in our living room and hallway,” Jackson said. “So, we knew we’d been hit. So we went back down and waited a few more mins just to make sure things were safe. came back up and started grabbing towels and buckets and trying to catch water.”
Jackson has had several contractors come to his home to help with the restoration process.
“Service pro was here,” Jackson said. “They brought in some industrial water vacuums and got it out. And once they got the roof tarped. Service pro was here 6 or 7 hours on Sunday.”
Jackson’s garage was also damaged. He had it removed and temporarily covered with a tarp with the word “blessed” on it.
“Andrea and I feel blessed to be alive,” Jackson said. “It could have gotten so much worse. We feel blessed that it was some cosmetic damage and not any sort of permanent damage.”
While counting his blessing, Jackson has a newfound perspective on tornado warnings
“The next time I see a tornado warning. I don’t know how I’m going to react,” Jackson said. “Obviously, I’m going to respect it. I’m hoping the fear I’ve had in the past is gone.”
Mt. Juliet PIO Justin Beasley said about seven homes in Mt. Juliet had significant structural damage from the tornado, and about 60-80 homes were impacted in some way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.