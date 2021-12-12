MT. JULIET (WSMV) - Power is restored for everyone living in Mt. Juliet.
It has been confirmed an E-F 1 tornado ripped through the city early Saturday morning.
Mt. Juliet resident Dennis Youngers knew it was time to grab his family and go to their safe place after he received an alert from his phone at 3:30 a.m.
“There are two solid walls and that’s all we have is about 10 feet of a hallway in the middle of the house,” said Youngers.
They may be down a few cars with a hole in their roof, but Youngers said that he knows it could have been much worse.
“If that tree had been another 10 feet the other direction, and we didn’t hear the sirens that would have landed right where my daughter sleeps,” said Youngers.
Just down the street, News 4 found a house where part of the side was ripped off. And it wasn’t the only one.
Blake Corbitt lives just 2 doors down from that house.
“I saw just spinning and debris flying everywhere and just all chaos then the tree comes into the window and we go into the closet,” said Corbitt.
30 seconds to a minute later he said it got quiet. Once the tornado had passed, he walked outside to see the damage.
“We’ve dealt with tornadoes before, but when you have it in your backyard it changes stuff a little bit,” said Corbitt.
But this community is strong. Just like with the 2020 tornado, neighbors say they will get through it one day at a time.
