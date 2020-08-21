MT.JULIET, TN (WSMV) - The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 73-year-old man.
Police issued a Silver Alert for Daniel Bayless on Friday morning. Police said Bayless left his home in the Legacy Park subdivision around 7:30 a.m. But, police said he has not returned at this time.
"It is very unusual for Mr. Bayless to be away from home in this manner, and he is believed to be in danger because of a health disability," Mt. Juliet Police Department said in a release on Friday.
Police said Bayless is driving a hunter green 2018 Toyota Highlander with Tennessee plate G4577X. Police said he was last known to be heading into Hermitage along Lebanon Road.
Bayless is 6’2” and weighs 195 pounds with brown eyes and brown/gray/balding hair.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.