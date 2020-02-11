MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) -- A car theft suspect led Mt. Juliet police on a chase and wrecked.
The suspect crashed into a residence on Central Pike near Pleasant Grove Road. The home belongs to a Wilson County Sheriff's Office deputy. Nobody was home when the crash happened.
The SUV was stolen in Murfreesboro this morning. Police say the suspect, an adult male, did not stop for officers and lost control.
Police are reporting this as an injury crash. Officials told News4 the driver of the stolen car had to be extricated from the vehicle and taken to the ER. The injuries are not life-threatening.
The suspect is wanted in nearby counties for "many felony warrants," according to the Mt. Juliet Police Department.
Police have the roadway completely closed at this time, and News4 has a crew on the scene.
This is a developing story, and we will update here as information becomes available.
