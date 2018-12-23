MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet Police are starting to deploy their new body cameras to a limited number of officers.
The police department tweeted Sunday that the new BodyWorn "camera & digital evidence management system" will be given to four officers and four vehicles and will be in use on-duty this afternoon.
By March, all officers will have the new technology.
The BodyWorn cameras are described as a smart device and "are the most advanced police body cameras available." They have a wide-array of features that will help police in their investigations.
The five-year contract for the system will cost $540,600.
The funding for the new camera system was approved by the city commission in July 2018 for the department's current fiscal year budget.
