MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet Police Officers will soon be wearing body cameras and will have new smart camera devices to aid in their investigations.
"Smart devices, capable of recording video from the officer’s body, will begin deployment in as early as two weeks after the department recently finalized a contract with Utility Associates, Inc. to replace all patrol unit mounted cameras, equip officers with body-worn cameras, and create a digital evidence management system," the department said in a statement.
The body cameras, which look similar to a smartphone, will be able to record and stream real-time live video to dispatchers and field supervisors; remotely activate based on location and incident; detect, activate, and send alerts when officers are in a physical struggle, running or is down; detect, activate, and send alerts when firearms are discharged; will be integrated into an officer's uniform; and will be capable of receiving alerts and photos from dispatch.
“Body-worn cameras are an effective law enforcement tool that will reinforce our department’s professionalism and transparency. We have had patrol unit mounted cameras for quite some time, but body-worn cameras will provide an additional perspective- going exactly where the officer goes. These devices will improve community relations, lower the number of citizen complaints, defend officers against false accusations, increase agency accountability, and improve officer training and evaluations,” stated Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick.
Four officers and patrol units will be equipped with the system in the interim, all officers and patrol units will receive the system by March 2019 if everything goes as planned. The five-year contract for the system will cost $540,600.
The funding for the new camera system was approved by the city commission in July 2018 for the department's current fiscal year budget.
