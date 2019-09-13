MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet Police are looking for two shoplifting and vandalism suspects.
Police say the two suspects broke through security cases and stole nearly $6,500 in electronic merchandise at a Walmart.
Do you recognize these shoplifting & vandalism suspects? They broke through security cases & loaded up nearly $6,500 in electronic merchandise in a cart, pushing it out of @Walmart. You can tip us anonymously at https://t.co/xTZRYOvbnT or at 615-754-8477. pic.twitter.com/h33JB3ZZeR— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) September 13, 2019
Anyone with information is asked to contact Mt. Juliet Police at 615-754-8477.
