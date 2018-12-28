MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Detectives are actively searching for a teen that they said ran away from her Mt. Juliet home.
On Wednesday, Dec. 12, 17-year-old Anayiah Primm was reported as a runaway. Before leaving, Anayiah packed up several of her belongings and took a light brown Yorkshire Terrier dog.
It is believed Anayiah is in the Nashville area. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Primm, you're asked to contact the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or by visiting the Mt. Juliet Police website here.
