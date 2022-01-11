MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Police in Mt. Juliet are asking people in the area of Belinda Parkway and Rolling Meadows Court to shelter in place.
Police said via twitter that they believe the shooter has fled the area. Officers on-seen have confirmed the shooting however there has been no injuries reported at this time
Police say they've received reports there is someone shooting a long gun from a vehicle in the area.
Stay with News4 as this story develops.
