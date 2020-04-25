MT. JULIET, TN. (WSMV) - Detectives are working to find the whereabouts of a woman that has been missing since February 26, 2020.
34-year-old Deavin Nicole Walker was last seen walking the Willoughby Station neighborhood after telling a family member she was going to the store.
Walker left her residence wearing a white shirt with green sweatpants, and with her cell phone that is no longer working.
She is described as a black female, 5'3" in height, weighing 125 pounds, having brown eyes and brown hair in deadlocks with highlighted tips.
She has frequently visited the Lebanon area in the past.
If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550.
Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website.
