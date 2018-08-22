The Mt. Juliet Police Department is working with the ATF to find explosives that went missing Wednesday.
Officials said the explosive booster charges are missing from a large construction site off Volunteer Boulevard. The boosters are used for excavation purposes.
Mt. Juliet Police do not know how the explosives went missing. They are conducting an investigation to determine if someone stole them.
If anyone has any information on the missing explosives, they are encouraged to leave a tip at 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org. Tips can be anonymous.
