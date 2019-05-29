Grace Scott

Grace Scott (Photo: MJPD)

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - The Mt. Juliet Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police say Grace Scott has not been heard from since around 2:30 p.m. today.

Police say they are concerned for her health because she does not have her medicine. Scott went missing from the Karen Drive and Benders Ferry Road area in Mt. Juliet.

Scott is about five-foot-three, weighing around 140 pounds. She left without telling her parents where she was going, and she did not take her phone or money with her. Police are unsure of what she was wearing when she left.

If anyone has seen Scott or has information on the case, call police immediately.

