The Mt. Juliet Police department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man.
Police say Dace Martinez, 29, of West Division Street has been missing since Saturday, August 25. According to police, Martinez left his home without a phone, cash, or extra clothes, which they believe is suspicious.
Martinez is described as Hispanic, standing at six-foot-one and weighing about 140 pounds.
Anyone with information on Martinez's whereabouts is encouraged to call Mt. Juliet Police at 615-754-2550. Callers can also leave anonymous tips at 615-754-8477 or here on the police department's website.
