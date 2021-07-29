UPDATE: As of 7:20 a.m. Mt. Juliet Police say their enhanced search for an 'armed and dangerous' burglary suspect has ended after he was not located.
Police say additional patrol units will remain in the area throughout the day.
Our enhanced search is over after approx. 30 officers, a tactical team, K9, and aviation conducted extensive searches of the area. Additional patrols will remain in the neighborhoods throughout the day. The suspect was not located. Thank you all for your patience! pic.twitter.com/VEgJgRSSBH— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) July 29, 2021
MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Police in Mt. Juliet are searching for a burglary suspect they say stole three loaded firearms, including a rifle, from a car dealership on Athens Drive.
Police recovered the stolen rifle but have not recovered two loaded handguns. At this time the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
Police say the suspect stole a Dodge Charger from MotorCars of Nashville and fled from the business as responding officers were setting up a perimeter outside.
Police were able to spike the suspect's car as he attempted to flee from the scene. The car later broke down on Legacy Park Road and the suspect fled on foot.
Here is video of the suspect running from the stolen Dodge Charger. If anyone has any idea on who he may be, they are urged to give us as call. Anonymous tip line: 615-754-8477 or online at https://t.co/9K5U8JF407 . pic.twitter.com/3LBR1THhjU— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) July 29, 2021
The suspect — described as a thin Black male, wearing a gray hoodie and black pants with a red stripe — was reportedly last seen hopping a fence on the 900 block of Legacy Park Road.
This suspect is considered armed & dangerous after stealing 3 firearms, including a rifle, from the business. Below is a quick snapshot of what the suspect was wearing. Officers were able to see the suspect was a Black male as he was running away from them with the hood down. pic.twitter.com/fOrfganm1H— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) July 29, 2021
Captain Tyler Chandler said the suspect description matches that of a suspect wanted for the burglary of five other Mt. Juliet businesses in recent weeks, though could not confirm that it was the same suspect.
Mt. Juliet Police, a Mt. Juliet tactical team, a K-9 unit and a THP helicopter are continuing to search for the suspect this morning.
Police have not issued a shelter-in-place at this time, but want people in the area to remain alert and cautious.
Police encourage anyone who may be able to identify the suspect to submit an anonymous tip by calling 615-754-8477 or visiting MJPD.org.
There is currently a $500 cash reward for information leading to his arrest.
