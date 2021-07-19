MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet Police are on the scene of a "critical incident" at the Quality Inn and Suites after a man said that he and his girlfriend were threatened by a man that was armed.
Officers say that around 9 PM, a man jumped out a second story window of the hotel claiming that an armed person was attempting to hurt him and his girlfriend. The girlfriend has not been found and police say the hotel room door is barricaded.
Police say that evacuations have been made at the hotel, and those who were not asked to leave are being asked to shelter in place.
