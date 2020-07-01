MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) – A 14-year-old girl was rescued from a flooded creek after being swept downstream after rescuing an 11-year-old boy who slipped into the creek.
Mt. Juliet Police say around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, crews received a call of a child stranded in flooded Cedar Creek, just behind the 4000 block of Pisano Street.
Officers arrived and found the girl, identified as Courtney Lloyd, holding on to a thin tree branch as water rushed around her. One officer shed his ballistic vest without hesitation, put on a personal flotation device and got into the water. Using a rescue throw rope tethered to the officer’s body, other officers held on to the officer as he swam to rescue Lloyd.
Once she was brought to shore, firefighters lifted her up a steep embankment to safety. Police say the timing was critical as crews did not have time to wait for a swift water rescue team.
The investigation reveals the Lloyd ended up in the creek because she jumped in to rescue an 11-year-old boy who fell in. The boy was on the side of the creek when he slipped on rocks and fell in. Lloyd’s mother tried to get her out of the creek, but flood waters swept Lloyd away.
Lloyd will be nominated for a life-saving award for her efforts that saved the 11-year-old boy.
