MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) – Mount Juliet Police are advising the public to stay inside their homes as officers engage in an active foot pursuit of carjacking suspects.
Police say the search is happening in the area of Adams Lane to the Glass Creek Apartments and Pleasant Grove Road. A K9 unit is also helping in the search.
The suspect are described as young adult males wearing all dark clothing.
Officers in active foot chase of 2 carjacking suspects in area of Adams Ln. Only description is 2 black males. https://t.co/qk5m5Xbw50— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 30, 2020
Updated description: Teenage or young adult black males wearing all dark clothing. Officers continue to search. https://t.co/g6xWfLb4Bw— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 30, 2020
Search area expanded to Glass Creek Apartments & Pleasant Grv Rd area. K9 is on the ground. Please stay inside. https://t.co/GuoFpo3V2Y— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) March 30, 2020
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
