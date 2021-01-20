NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As law enforcement works to secure the Tennessee state capitol from potential unrest on Inauguration Day, Mt. Juliet Police says they are also remaining vigilant.
Message on Inauguration Day Safety as it Relates to Our Community: pic.twitter.com/xNejN68UBO— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) January 19, 2021
In a statement posted to Twitter the department said there are no known safety threats to the Mt. Juliet community.
"We respect and stand by any person's constitutional right to freedom of speech," the statement reads. "Still, violence, looting, and threatening anyone's safety will not be tolerated in the city of Mt. Juliet."
Mt. Juliet's statement echoed the response from police in Nashville, who said there are no known threats of violence to the city or to government buildings.
The MNPD & THP urge Nashvillians to enjoy the upcoming weekend and inauguration week as normal, while being mindful of the POTENTIAL for demonstrations in the area of the State Capitol Sunday thru inauguration day. Here is a message from Chief Drake & Col Matt Perry. pic.twitter.com/6m2SwoxChI— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) January 15, 2021
In a joint statement from Metro Police Chief John Drake and Tennessee Highway Patrol Col. Matt Perry, both encouraged community members to remain vigilant in the days surrounding Inauguration Day.
"If you see anything suspicious or concerning to you...please let us know," Chief Drake said.
If you see something suspicious police are encouraging you to dial 615-862-8600 to report it.
