NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - As law enforcement works to secure the Tennessee state capitol from potential unrest on Inauguration Day, Mt. Juliet Police says they are also remaining vigilant. 

In a statement posted to Twitter the department said there are no known safety threats to the Mt. Juliet community.

"We respect and stand by any person's constitutional right to freedom of speech," the statement reads. "Still, violence, looting, and threatening anyone's safety will not be tolerated in the city of Mt. Juliet." 

Mt. Juliet's statement echoed the response from police in Nashville, who said there are no known threats of violence to the city or to government buildings.

In a joint statement from Metro Police Chief John Drake and Tennessee Highway Patrol Col. Matt Perry, both encouraged community members to remain vigilant in the days surrounding Inauguration Day. 

"If you see anything suspicious or concerning to you...please let us know," Chief Drake said. 

If you see something suspicious police are encouraging you to dial 615-862-8600 to report it. 

