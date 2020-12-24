WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Officers with the Mt. Juliet Police Department rolled up their sleeves and began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.
Captain Tyler Chandler shared a video to the department's Facebook page of him receiving the vaccine at a drive-thru clinic set up at a church in Lebanon.
Capt. Chandler says members of the Mt. Juliet police force who opted to receive the shot were some of the first first responders in Wilson County to get the vaccine.
