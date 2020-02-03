Mt. Juliet Police crash

A Mt. Juliet Police Officer was involved in a crash Monday afternoon on Pleasant Grove Road.

 WSMV

MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) -- Mount Juliet police Tweeted that one of their officers was injured while responding to an emergency call at 3:00PM Monday afternoon.

Police say the unidentified officer was traveling with lights and sirens active, to a call to assist in a health emergency where CPR was being performed, when the officer was involved in a traffic crash near Lowe's on Pleasant Grove Road.

The officer was the only one injured in the crash, and was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his minor injuries.

 

