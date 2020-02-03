MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) -- Mount Juliet police Tweeted that one of their officers was injured while responding to an emergency call at 3:00PM Monday afternoon.
One of our officers was involved in a traffic crash around 3:00 p.m. this afternoon in the area of Pleasant Grove Rd & Lowe’s while he was responding lights & siren to a CPR in-progress call. The officer was transported with minor injuries to a hospital. No others were injured.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) February 3, 2020
Police say the unidentified officer was traveling with lights and sirens active, to a call to assist in a health emergency where CPR was being performed, when the officer was involved in a traffic crash near Lowe's on Pleasant Grove Road.
The officer was the only one injured in the crash, and was transported to an area hospital for treatment of his minor injuries.
With all traffic crashes that our officers are involved in, the @TNHighwayPatrol responds and handles the investigation. We hope & pray the officers injuries are minimal and he recovers quickly.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) February 3, 2020
