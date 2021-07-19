UPDATE: Mt. Juliet Police say a suspect wanted for aggravated assault has surrendered peacefully to officers after previously barricading himself inside a home on Parkwood Drive.
The suspect is now in custody after exiting the home. Crisis negotiators repeatedly requested him to exit & surrender peacefully, which the suspect did. No injuries were reported. Officers will be clearing the scene soon. More details will follow with a full release later.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) July 19, 2021
MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet Police are working to get a suspect wanted for aggravated assault to surrender peacefully after police say he barricaded himself inside a home on Parkwood Drive early Monday morning.
Police say they arrived at a mobile home in the Stonegate community around 4 a.m. Monday to arrest a man accused of ramming another vehicle during an altercation.
The man then barricaded himself inside the home and refused requests from police to exit.
Police say crisis negotiators are now on the scene working to get the man to surrender peacefully.
Residents of adjacent homes were asked to either vacate their homes or shelter in place.
Police did not confirm whether the man is considered to be armed.
