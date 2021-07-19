UPDATE: Mt. Juliet Police say a suspect wanted for aggravated assault has surrendered peacefully to officers after previously barricading himself inside a home on Parkwood Drive. 

MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet Police are working to get a suspect wanted for aggravated assault to surrender peacefully after police say he barricaded himself inside a home on Parkwood Drive early Monday morning. 

Police say they arrived at a mobile home in the Stonegate community around 4 a.m. Monday to arrest a man accused of ramming another vehicle during an altercation. 

The man then barricaded himself inside the home and refused requests from police to exit. 

Police say crisis negotiators are now on the scene working to get the man to surrender peacefully. 

Residents of adjacent homes were asked to either vacate their homes or shelter in place. 

Police did not confirm whether the man is considered to be armed. 

Follow News4 for updates. 

 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.