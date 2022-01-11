MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Police in Mt. Juliet are investigating an apparent drive-by shooting on Belinda Parkway and Rolling Meadows Court to shelter in place.
MJPD were alerted to an active shooter around 930 p.m. Tuesday night and quickly advised residents in that area to shelter in place.
One eyewitness told officers the shots were coming from a vehicle and the shooter was using a "long gun," similar to a rifle or shotgun.
MJPD were unable to locate any suspects at the scene, but identified one home that had been struck multiple times with bullets as the intended target.
Police believe the shooter fled the area immediately following the shooting. No injuries have been reported.
The search for the shooter is on-going.
