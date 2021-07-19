Mt. Juliet Police issue all-clear after 'false call' at hotel

UPDATE: Shortly after 11 p.m., Mt. Juliet Police held a press conference where they announced the all-clear had been given for the guests at the hotel.

Roughly 120 people were affected in total. 

Police tell us that the claims made by the man who jumped out of the window were found to be untrue.

The man was put in contact with mental health professionals and is not expected to face any charges. 

MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet Police are on the scene of a "critical incident" at the Quality Inn and Suites after a man said that he and his girlfriend were threatened by a man that was armed.

Quality Inn incident

Officers say that around 9 p.m., a man jumped out a second story window of the hotel claiming that an armed person was attempting to hurt him and his girlfriend. The girlfriend has not been found and police say the hotel room door is barricaded. 

Police say that evacuations have been made at the hotel, and those who were not asked to leave are being asked to shelter in place. 

