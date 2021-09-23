Police have given the all-clear. They advise it was a person experiencing a mental health emergency.
Mt. Juliet, TN (WSMV) - Police in Mt. Juliet are urging residents in the area of the 100 block of Due West Drive to shelter in place while they investigate a person with a weapon.
News4 has a crew on the way to the scene and will bring you the latest as we get it.
