MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - If you plan on Trick-or-Treating in Mt. Juliet this week, you'll likely see some police officers out on patrol.
The Mt. Juliet Police Department says they are increasing neighborhood patrols on Saturday to ensure safety.
The department also put out a few COVID-19 safety guidelines.
They suggest that people participating in Trick-or-Treating this year provide individually-wrapped grab and go candy bags, set up outdoors - at the end of the driveway or the lawn - maintain physical distance from others and carry hand sanitizer.
To read more Trick-or-Treating guidelines from the Mt. Juliet Police Department click here.
