MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet is mourning the loss of an employee for the police department and volunteer in the community.
Steve Stepaniak served as the Mt. Juliet Police Department Investigative Division as an administrative assistant. Police said 70-year-old Stepaniak has volunteered as a community service officer.
Stepaniak died at his home on Saturday morning, police said.
“Steve was a great man who cared deeply about his family, community, and police department. He gave more than was ever expected in his paid role and volunteer role, and he loved helping others and serving the community. We will miss the joy and laughter his presence brought to any room,” Police Chief James Hambrick said in a statement on Saturday. “Our hearts and support are with his family, and we are ensuring they receive whatever support is needed.”
Police said Stepaniak volunteered through the Department’s Citizens Police Academy Alumni program, was honored as Civilian of the Year for 2019 and is veteran of the U.S. Navy.
