MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Detectives from the Mt. Juliet Police Department are asking the community for help in identifying a sexual assault suspect who followed a victim home to her apartment.
After leaving a Nashville club, police said the suspect followed home then "forced his way into her apartment and brutally sexually assaulted the victim."
Mt. Juliet Police said footage shows the suspect arriving at the Deja Vu adult club on Church Street in Nashville during the early hours of Tuesday morning. Police added he began "behaving suspiciously" while waiting for the victim to leave.
According to police, the suspect then followed the victim home to her Mt. Juliet apartment. He was driving a newer-model Maroon Cadillac CT5 with no license plates.
Police said upon arriving at the Providence Trail Apartments, the suspect forced entry into the apartment where he hit the female victim with a handgun before he tied the victim up, and sexually assaulted the victim multiple times.
Our detectives are aggressively investigating this awful crime. The suspect is a dangerous person, and he must be apprehended soon before there are more victims, Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick said in a statement on Thursday. If anyone thinks they know who the suspect is, they are urged to give us a call.
Police said the suspect is also wanted for large thefts committed in Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at 615-754-2550 or the tipline at 615-754-8477. There is a $2,000 reward for information leading to the suspect's arrest.
