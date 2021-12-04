Stolen car apprehended in Mount Juliet
Mt. Juliet PD

MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mount Juliet Police apprehended a armed 17-year-old teenager who was driving a stolen 2017 Hyundai Sonata Saturday night.

According to Mount Juliet Police, officers were alerted to a car that was stolen from Nashville on Nov. 21.

They intercepted the car on North Mount Juliet Road near Lebanon Road.

According to police, the suspect was apprehended after a short pursuit and the deployment of spikes.

Police also used a k-9 to apprehend the suspect.

