MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with Mt. Juliet Police arrested a man who ran from a rollover crash on Fescue Drive Tuesday.
According to investigators, the suspect is a 31-year-old man who had an active warrant out of Wilson County for a probation violation.
He was taken into custody after K9 Majlo and other police officers tracked the suspect in the woods.
The subject, who just fled the crash, was taken into custody after K9 Majlo & a team of Officers tracked him through the woods. Good job, Majlo! pic.twitter.com/aYs3Ryc7np— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) June 18, 2019
The man sustained injuries in the crash and was treated at a nearby ER.
It is unclear at this time what caused the suspect to wreck. This is a developing story; stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.