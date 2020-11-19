MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet Police have apprehended two of the three suspects they say fled from a stolen car early Thursday morning. 

Police say one suspect — a Black male wearing jeans and a fur coat — is still on the run after fleeing from a stolen vehicle toward Pleasant Grove Road and the Glass Creek Apartments in Mt. Juliet. 

Police apprehended two of the three suspects just after 4 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the suspect could be armed, as one handgun was already found.

The suspect could be actively seeking another mode of transportation, police said. 

Mt. Juliet Police officers are currently assisting Wilson County Sheriff's deputies in locating the remaining suspect. 

Officers say they will maintain a heavy police presence in the area. After a thorough search the suspect is still on the run.

