MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet Police have apprehended two of the three suspects they say fled from a stolen car early Thursday morning.
Two of the three outstanding suspects have been apprehended. Officers continue to look for one Black Male, wearing jeans & a fur coat.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) November 19, 2020
Police say one suspect — a Black male wearing jeans and a fur coat — is still on the run after fleeing from a stolen vehicle toward Pleasant Grove Road and the Glass Creek Apartments in Mt. Juliet.
Police apprehended two of the three suspects just after 4 a.m. Thursday.
Police say the suspect could be armed, as one handgun was already found.
The suspect could be actively seeking another mode of transportation, police said.
After a thorough search on foot throughout the area, the last suspect could not be located. Regardless, officers will maintain a heavy presence in the area. The remaining suspect was described as a Black male, wearing a fur or large dark-colored coat and blue jeans.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) November 19, 2020
Mt. Juliet Police officers are currently assisting Wilson County Sheriff's deputies in locating the remaining suspect.
Officers say they will maintain a heavy police presence in the area. After a thorough search the suspect is still on the run.
