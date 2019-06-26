Like so many mid state cities, Mt. Juliet’s population is on the rise.
That’s why so many are surprised to learn: this week, on the first reading of the budget, the Mt. Juliet city commission voted to defund 2 part time deputy fire chief positions.
“I mean, fire fighters are important,” said one resident.
“You know, they should be adding a couple, three or four anyway,” said another resident.
Vice mayor James Maness said he’s in disbelief especially since the city plans to build another fire hall.
“It’s the wrong move. It’s backwards. We’re bonding money to build a third station yet we’re cutting personnel on this thing,” said Maness.
He also said the fire department is already short staffed.
“My problem is, I can get no one to explain to me how this makes us safer, how this improves our insurance ratings, and more importantly, how this gets more people on the scene of a fire,” said Maness.
Mayor Ed Hagerty told News4 the two current part time chiefs have full time jobs out of town.
“It’s hard to hold a fire hose in Mt. Juliet when you’re working in Washington DC or in Franklin, Tennessee,” said Hagerty.
Hagerty said the plan is to replace those two part time positions with one full time position, which he said, will ultimately improve public safety.
“It absolutely would, but I think more important, are the 22 full time firemen who need to report to a full time person. It’s very hard to have a part-time person come in and say, ‘Hey, you’ve been doing this all year like this, or all week, you know, now we want to change that,’” said Hagerty.
There are no plans to add more firefighter positions in this year’s budget, but the mayor said that will change.
He said, by the time the new fire hall is built, they’ll have enough money in the emergency services fund to add extra positions.
