MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Police in Mt. Juliet are searching for a burglary suspect they say stole a rifle and several handguns from a business on Athens Drive. 

At this time police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. 

Police say they were able to spike the suspect's car as he attempted to drive away from the scene. The car later broke down on Legacy Park Road. 

Police say the suspect was last seen hopping a fence on the 900 block of Legacy Park Road.

The suspect is described as a thin Black male, wearing a gray hoodie and black pants with a red stripe.

Police are continuing to search the area for the suspect this morning. 

