MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Police in Mt. Juliet are searching for a burglary suspect they say stole a rifle and several handguns from a business on Athens Drive.
At this time police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.
Police say they were able to spike the suspect's car as he attempted to drive away from the scene. The car later broke down on Legacy Park Road.
Officers are searching for a suspect, who just committed a business burglary. He was last spotted on foot in the 900 block of Legacy Park Rd. Description- thin Black male, wearing a gray hoodie w/ red stripe & black pants. He stole a rifle & handguns on surveillance footage.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) July 29, 2021
Police say the suspect was last seen hopping a fence on the 900 block of Legacy Park Road.
The suspect is described as a thin Black male, wearing a gray hoodie and black pants with a red stripe.
This suspect is considered armed & dangerous after stealing 3 firearms, including a rifle, from the business. Below is a quick snapshot of what the suspect was wearing. Officers were able to see the suspect was a Black male as he was running away from them with the hood down. pic.twitter.com/fOrfganm1H— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) July 29, 2021
Police are continuing to search the area for the suspect this morning.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.