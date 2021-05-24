Mt. Juliet PD: Man arrested for pointing gun at driver on I-40

MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet Police arrested a man after he allegedly pointed a handgun at another driver on Interstate 24 Sunday.
Moments ago, officers quickly caught up and arrested an adult male after he pointed a handgun at another motorist on the N. Mt. Juliet Rd at I-40 overpass. A handgun was recovered, and thankfully, no one was injured. pic.twitter.com/WXig7jNgVF— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) May 24, 2021
Police say they caught up to the suspect after he pointed the gun at another driver on North Mt. Juliet Road at the I-40 overpass.
Police recovered the handgun during the arrest.
They tell News4 no one was injured in the incident.
The identity of the suspect has not been made available at this time.
Follow News4 for updates.
