Detectives in Wilson County are actively investigating a potential kidnapping situation involving 53-year-old Samantha Dean.

MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) – Police have located a woman, who was involved in a possible kidnapping with ties to Mt. Juliet.

Police said 53-year-old Samantha Dean was found in Nashville on Friday afternoon and is safe. 

According to police, the incident started when a “distraught” woman, who is believed to be Dean, called 911. The woman told police that she was “being held against her will” as she traveled on the westbound side of Interstate 40 and was heading through Mt. Juliet.

During the call, police said the woman, who said she was heading to Nashville, “was in distress and struggling with someone.”

“She further stated she was being held against her will by an ex-boyfriend, and her life was being threatened,” police said in a release on Friday.

However, police said they lost the call and eventually found a cell phone on the side of I-40 on Friday. Police said that as the woman was screaming, someone threw her phone out the car window.

 While Dean has been located, police are still investigating the incident. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call Mt. Juliet Police at 615-754-2550 or anonymously by calling their tip line at 615-754-8477 or clicking here.  

 

