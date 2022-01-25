MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Police in Mt. Juliet have three suspects in custody on Tuesday morning after the end of the pursuit.
Police warned residents on Beckwith Road near Golden Bear Gateway and E Division Street to lock their car doors and secure their homes as they searched for three suspects in dark clothing.
Officers were pursuing a motor vehicle on the westbound side of Interstate 40 when the car stopped at 230 Mile Marker near the city limits.
Police confirmed the suspects are now in custody, but no word on charges.
