MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - Mt. Juliet is partnering with Kroger Health to facilitate a free COVID-19 testing opportunity.
The city announced it will be hosting free drive-thru testing starting Tuesday, May 12t through Thursday, May 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Mt. Juliet Middle School.
People wanting a test will be using virtual screening tools based on CDC guidance. Those who don't have symptoms and anyone with health concerns are eligible for testing.
Officers with the Mt. Juliet Police Department and Kroger Health associates will be directing traffic to the designated testing area. Drivers will be asked to keep their windows up when in the testing area. Those getting tested need to have their photo ID ready as well.
People wanting to be tested must schedule an appointment via Kroger's Health Portal. Click here to schedule an appointment.
“We are grateful to the Wilson County Health Department for connecting Kroger Health with Mt. Juliet for this opportunity for the citizens of our community,” said Kenny Martin, City Manager for Mr. Juliet. “Increased testing opportunities are vital as we begin to get people back to work.”
Colleen Lindholz, President of Kroger Health, said, "Kroger Health is proud to partner with the City of Mt. Juliet in this important effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. This aligns perfectly with our vision, which is to help people live healthier lives."
