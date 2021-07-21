MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A pair of Mt. Juliet police officers did a random act of kindness by delivering a citizen's groceries after the arrest of an Instacart delivery driver.
The pair of officers noticed groceries that included melted ice cream in the back seat, prompting them to deliver the food to the intended Instacart customer before it was ruined.
The mother of the recipient took to Facebook to thank the Mt. Juliet officers for their random act of kindness.
"Thank you to these amazing officers!" citizen Marissa Johnson said. "My mom ordered groceries online. The delivery driver got arrested. These amazing officers said, 'we noticed you had ice cream and it was melting, so we had to come bring it to you.' Mt. Juliet Police you are the best!"
