NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Mt. Juliet police officer was injured during a joint FBI operation at a motel in south Nashville on Tuesday morning.
During the incident, two of the Mt. Juliet officers fired shots at a suspect at the HomeTowne Studios and Suites in the 1200 block of Murfreesboro Pike.
One of the Mt. Juliet officers was injured in the incident and was transported to a local hospital.
The Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed that no one was shot during the encounter.
The suspects were later arrested on Lebanon Pike after officers used a spike strip to stop the vehicle.
The Metro Nashville Police Department will be handling the investigation into the shooting.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
Three of our officers, on a joint FBI operation, have been involved in a shooting at a motel, at 1210 Murfreesboro Pk. Two of our officers fired shots, and a third was injured- transported to the ER. @MNPDNashville will investigate all aspects of the shooting.— Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) October 30, 2018
MNPD investigating law enforcement involved shooting at motel at 1210 Murfreesboro Pk. Mt Juliet officers working as part of an FBI Task Force fired while attempting to take suspects into custody. No one hit. Suspects arrested by MNPD on Lebanon Pike after spike strip deployed. pic.twitter.com/aWt244oEir— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) October 30, 2018
Significant police presence at Murfreesboro Pk. and Glengarry Dr. — waiting for captain to arrive for more info. Officers have asked media to move across the street @WSMV pic.twitter.com/WnENiYEkZO— Rebecca Cardenas (@RebeccaWSMV) October 30, 2018
