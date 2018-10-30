NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Mt. Juliet police officer was injured during a joint FBI operation at a motel in south Nashville on Tuesday morning.

During the incident, two Mt. Juliet officers fired shots at a suspect at the HomeTowne Studios and Suites in the 1200 block of Murfreesboro Pike.

One of the Mt. Juliet officers was injured when the suspect hit him with his truck as he drove away.

The Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed that no one was shot during the encounter.

The suspect was later arrested on Lebanon Pike after officers used a spike strip to stop the vehicle.

Police have not released the name of the suspect, who had several federal arrest warrants.

The Metro Nashville Police Department will be handling the investigation into the shooting.

The Mt. Juliet officers who fired shots have been placed on paid leave, which is the procedure anytime gunfire is involved.

