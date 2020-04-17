MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) - A Mt. Juliet neighborhood came together to make masks for people on the front lines.
It started with a request for a homemade mask for Sumner County Regional Hospital Nurse.
“I asked my neighbor if she could make me a cloth mask,” said Laura Maben.
One mask soon turned into several more.
A Facebook group called the Jackson Hills Mask Brigade was created.
The homemade masks went to every single employee at Sumner County Regional Hospital.
A few days later they were delivered to other hospitals throughout the Nashville area.
The group made some for police officers, firefighters and other people on the front lines.
They created somewhat of an assembly line.
“There are people who wash the fabric when we initially get it and iron it. The there are people who cut out the pieces. Then we have people who do the final washing so that they are perfectly clean before we deliver them to the hospitals. We never see each other. Theres’s a lot late night driving around delivering things to mailboxes,” said Amy Allen.
In nearly a month the mask brigade has made quite a few masks - 2,200.
If you are interested in donating money or supplies email mjmaskbrigade@gmail.com.
