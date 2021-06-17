WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - It's been a rough 15 months for one popular strip mall in Mt. Juliet.
They've had a tornado, a pandemic, and in March, a flood, which shut everything down.
But now, it's finally back!
"We are beyond excited to welcome everybody back finally, but things are much different than they were a few months ago," the owners of Memo's Mexican Kitchen posted on its Facebook page.
The owners, Memo and Katie, want the public to know they're back and ready to be feeding lots of customers its delectable authentic Mexican dishes.
News4 Big Joe on the Go is out in Mt. Juliet learning more about the long process of reopening its doors and how they're getting back into the swing of things.
"We’ve got two words for you - We’re open!!," its opening day Facebook post stated.
